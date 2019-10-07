KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKTelecom 233,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 48,300 UP 1,700
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 100
SLCORP 22,250 UP 300
Yuhan 229,000 UP 8,500
SamsungElec 47,750 DN 250
NHIS 12,250 DN 50
SK Discovery 21,600 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 49,800 UP 650
ORION Holdings 15,800 UP 400
KISWire 22,850 UP 50
LotteFood 432,500 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 8,620 DN 310
CHONGKUNDANG 83,500 UP 1,100
KCC 206,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 69,600 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 128,000 UP 1,500
SamsungElecMech 106,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 70,500 UP 300
SKC 40,800 UP 1,400
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,210 DN 50
Mobis 244,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,500 DN 2,300
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 250
S-1 96,400 DN 200
Hanchem 81,400 UP 200
DWS 37,100 DN 800
UNID 46,400 UP 650
Huchems 21,650 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 UP 200
KIH 72,200 DN 300
POONGSAN 21,500 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 41,250 DN 400
Hansae 18,700 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 59,700 UP 500
Youngone Corp 34,600 DN 100
L&L 12,350 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,700 UP 400
KOLON IND 41,400 DN 200
