KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HanmiPharm 292,500 UP 12,500
BNK Financial Group 6,990 DN 40
emart 109,500 UP 1,500
SYC 48,550 DN 300
SamsungHvyInd 7,770 UP 130
ORION 101,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 187,500 DN 1,500
Netmarble 91,600 UP 4,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S339500 DN2000
Doosan Bobcat 33,100 DN 950
LOTTE Himart 29,300 UP 100
GS 49,800 DN 500
LF 19,500 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,440 DN 230
JW HOLDINGS 5,920 UP 130
Binggrae 57,200 UP 500
SK Innovation 165,000 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 34,750 UP 150
GCH Corp 20,050 UP 300
CJ CGV 32,450 UP 250
LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 500
FILA KOREA 56,600 UP 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 214,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 0
HYUNDAILIVART 13,450 UP 50
POSCO 219,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongMtr 2,695 DN 90
SK hynix 80,300 0
Youngpoong 575,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,800 DN 2,100
Hanwha 24,100 DN 100
DB HiTek 15,800 UP 50
CJ 78,100 UP 300
NamyangDairy 487,500 UP 2,500
JWPHARMA 27,950 UP 550
LGInt 15,800 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,600 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 150
HITEJINRO 26,650 DN 350
