HanmiPharm 292,500 UP 12,500

BNK Financial Group 6,990 DN 40

emart 109,500 UP 1,500

SYC 48,550 DN 300

SamsungHvyInd 7,770 UP 130

ORION 101,500 UP 1,000

BGF Retail 187,500 DN 1,500

Netmarble 91,600 UP 4,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S339500 DN2000

Doosan Bobcat 33,100 DN 950

LOTTE Himart 29,300 UP 100

GS 49,800 DN 500

LF 19,500 DN 50

FOOSUNG 8,440 DN 230

JW HOLDINGS 5,920 UP 130

Binggrae 57,200 UP 500

SK Innovation 165,000 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 34,750 UP 150

GCH Corp 20,050 UP 300

CJ CGV 32,450 UP 250

LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 500

FILA KOREA 56,600 UP 1,200

CJ CheilJedang 214,000 DN 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,850 DN 400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 0

HYUNDAILIVART 13,450 UP 50

POSCO 219,000 UP 1,000

SsangyongMtr 2,695 DN 90

SK hynix 80,300 0

Youngpoong 575,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,800 DN 2,100

Hanwha 24,100 DN 100

DB HiTek 15,800 UP 50

CJ 78,100 UP 300

NamyangDairy 487,500 UP 2,500

JWPHARMA 27,950 UP 550

LGInt 15,800 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,600 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 150

HITEJINRO 26,650 DN 350

(MORE)