KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,700 0
CJ LOGISTICS 141,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 DN 450
DOOSAN 106,000 0
DaelimInd 98,100 UP 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 0
KiaMtr 42,850 UP 100
HtlShilla 80,200 UP 400
Hanssem 59,400 UP 700
KSOE 122,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 17,500 UP 100
OCI 68,000 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,300 DN 200
KorZinc 431,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiMipoDock 43,700 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 30,550 UP 100
S-Oil 100,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 117,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,750 DN 450
Shinsegae 240,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiElev 78,200 DN 9,700
CUCKOO 114,500 0
INNOCEAN 65,300 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 326,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 32,700 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 88,700 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 219,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 120,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 40,900 UP 650
Ottogi 571,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 20,550 UP 550
DaeduckElec 10,900 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,855 DN 5
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 40,500 UP 1,250
Donga ST 84,100 UP 1,900
DWEC 4,560 DN 80
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,250 DN 450
