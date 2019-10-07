LOTTE Fine Chem 43,700 0

CJ LOGISTICS 141,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 DN 450

DOOSAN 106,000 0

DaelimInd 98,100 UP 700

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 0

KiaMtr 42,850 UP 100

HtlShilla 80,200 UP 400

Hanssem 59,400 UP 700

KSOE 122,000 DN 500

Hanwha Chem 17,500 UP 100

OCI 68,000 DN 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,300 DN 200

KorZinc 431,000 DN 4,500

HyundaiMipoDock 43,700 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 30,550 UP 100

S-Oil 100,000 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 117,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 44,750 DN 450

Shinsegae 240,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiElev 78,200 DN 9,700

CUCKOO 114,500 0

INNOCEAN 65,300 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 326,000 UP 5,500

MANDO 32,700 DN 100

Donga Socio Holdings 88,700 UP 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,500 DN 4,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 219,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 120,500 DN 2,500

GS Retail 40,900 UP 650

Ottogi 571,000 UP 9,000

IlyangPharm 20,550 UP 550

DaeduckElec 10,900 DN 100

MERITZ SECU 4,855 DN 5

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 40,500 UP 1,250

Donga ST 84,100 UP 1,900

DWEC 4,560 DN 80

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,250 DN 450

