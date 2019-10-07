KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,880 UP 335
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,500 UP 3,000
BGF 5,960 0
SamsungEng 16,550 UP 50
DONGSUH 17,650 0
SAMSUNG C&T 89,000 UP 1,100
IBK 12,800 UP 50
PanOcean 4,395 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 33,650 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 550
KorElecTerm 43,300 DN 700
KT 27,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190500 DN500
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,400 UP 300
KT&G 103,000 0
DHICO 6,360 DN 70
LG Display 13,450 0
Kangwonland 29,000 DN 200
NAVER 153,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 134,500 UP 1,000
NamhaeChem 8,640 DN 460
NCsoft 511,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 0
DSME 29,550 UP 200
DSINFRA 6,010 DN 40
DongwonF&B 226,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 34,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 UP 500
LGH&H 1,265,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,050 0
LGCHEM 289,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 21,750 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,100 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,500 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,800 DN 1,600
LGELECTRONICS 69,400 UP 3,000
Celltrion 178,500 UP 5,500
AMOREPACIFIC 146,000 UP 1,500
