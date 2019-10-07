LG Chem stocks hit 52-week low on grim Q3 earnings outlook, ESS woes
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shares of South Korea's largest chemical firm, LG Chem, hit a 52-week low during Monday trading on the Seoul bourse following a grim third-quarter earnings outlook and concerns over its energy storage system (ESS), analysts here said Monday.
LG Chem plunged 3.21 percent to touch a new 52-week low of 286,500 won before closing at 289,000 won, down 2.36 percent from the previous session.
"LG Chem's third quarter performance is going to be below market consensus because of decreased profits in its petrochemical business and continuing losses in the battery business," said Yoon Jae-sung, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co. "Until it improves profitability in electric vehicle batteries and ESS, it seems there's no momentum to boost its share price."
Adding to its stock price concerns, LG Chem also had to deal with ESS fire incidents involving its products.
According to Rep. Lee Hoon of ruling Democratic Party, 14 of the 26 ESS fire cases reported in South Korea since August 2017 were related to LG Chem batteries.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
3
S. Korea to tighten regulations on illegal immigrants' departures
-
4
(8th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy
-
5
(7th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of anti-North Korea policy