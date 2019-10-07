Incheon to open seaside monorail line to draw more tourists

The sea train will run throughout Wolmi Island at a speed of 14.4 km per hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. six days a week, excluding Mondays, and take about 35 minutes to travel through the entire route. The fare is set at 8,000 won (US$6.70) for adults and 5,000 won for children.