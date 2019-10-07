S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 7, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 October 07, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.259 1.243 +1.6
3-year TB 1.232 1.210 +2.2
10-year TB 1.386 1.373 +1.3
2-year MSB 1.253 1.238 +1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.738 1.717 +2.1
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
(END)
