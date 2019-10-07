Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Some 20 N. Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol ship
SEOUL -- Around 20 North Korean fishermen were rescued on Monday after their boat collided with a Japanese patrol ship and sank in the East Sea, according to Japanese media reports.
The collision took place at around 9 a.m. in waters some 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, NHK and Kyodo News reported. The fishing boat sank soon after the incident, and around 20 crew members presumed to be onboard were thrown into the waters, according to the reports.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has declined to 44.4 percent amid political turmoil over his justice minister, coupled with news reports of deepening economic woes and North Korea's firing of a submarine-based ballistic missile, a local pollster said Monday.
According to Realmeter, the rating hit the lowest in its weekly survey since the president took office in May 2017.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close nearly flat on foreign selling
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat on Monday, with institutional buying more than offsetting a selling streak by foreigners. The Korean won slightly gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,021.73. Trading volume was slim at some 317 million shares worth 3.3 trillion won (US$2.76 billion). Losers far outnumbered gainers 532 to 288.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution to end late-hour questioning
SEOUL -- The Supreme Prosecutors' Office (SPO) said Monday it will end late-hour questioning as part of its wider plan to reform judicial practices.
The SPO said it plans to terminate questioning after 9 p.m. "in principle," adding that questioning may continue in special circumstances that have been approved by human rights officers at the prosecution.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges swift legislation on prosecution reform
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on South Korea's political parties Monday to handle bills on reforming the prosecution at an early date, citing what he called a "unified" voice of the people over the issue.
Referring to massive street protests separately by critics of his presidency and supporters in recent days, Moon said he listened to the various opinions of the public "with a grave heart."
-----------------
(News Focus) Political parties face criticism in politicizing people's rallies over corruption scandal
SEOUL -- South Korean political parties are under fire for spurring a divide among liberals and conservatives by politicizing citizens' rallies over corruption allegations involving the justice minister's family.
In recent weeks, South Koreans took to the streets in Seoul to hold separate demonstrations to voice either their support for or opposition to Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whose family is under a prosecution probe into the allegations.
-----------------
(LEAD) Unionists of Seoul Subway Line No. 9 begin 3-day strike
SEOUL -- Unionized workers of a Seoul subway began a three-day strike on Monday, demanding an increase in the number of workers and better working conditions.
The labor union of Seoul Metro Line 9 Corp., which operates the second and third sections of Seoul Subway Line 9, launched the strike at 5 a.m. after its last-minute negotiations with the management over its demands broke down. The union is affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.
