S. Korea football coach focusing on next opponent, not looking ahead to N. Korea
PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea men's national football team head coach Paulo Bento is a man who stays in the moment, keeping the focus on the immediate task at hand and not letting himself be distracted by what lies ahead for him or for his team.
Such is Bento's mindset as the Taeguk Warriors are preparing to host Sri Lanka and then travel to Pyongyang to take on North Korea this month in the second-round action in the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The match against Sri Lanka is Thursday evening in Hwaseong, south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, while the much-anticipated Korean showdown is next Tuesday. And at the start of his team training camp Monday, Bento insisted that he won't worry about North Korea until he takes care of business against Sri Lanka first.
"I am the first foreign coach to take a South Korean football team to North Korea, but I don't think something like that affects the match itself," Bento told reporters Monday at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. "My players and I will play Sri Lanka in three days and then we'll face North Korea. So we're focusing only on Sri Lanka. We'll prepare for North Korea afterward."
Asked if he'd analyzed the North Korean team, Bento shot back, "I will only take questions about Sri Lanka today."
South Korea, at No. 37 in the world rankings, will be the heavy favorites against the 202nd-ranked Sri Lanka. They're expected to crowd their defensive zone to prevent South Korea from embarrassing them, and Bento said the key for his team is to stick to their game plan.
"The important thing for us is to stay within the framework of our philosophy," he said. "When the opponents tighten things up defensively, we have to keep things simple and efficient. We have to be accurate with our passes and shots, and finish our chances in front of the net."
South Korean captain Son Heung-min was also asked about the North Korea trip. He stressed the team is going to Pyongyang for business, not pleasure.
Asked what he expected to see in his first trip to Pyongyang, Son said, "Not much. We're not going there as tourists, and we won't have time to go sightseeing anyway. As members of the national football team, we'll only think about the match."
