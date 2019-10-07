N.K. nuke talks should continue despite breakdown: Polish FM
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States should continue despite the latest breakdown of their working-level talks in Sweden last week, the top Polish diplomat said Monday.
Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz made the remark after resumed nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington broke down in Sweden on Saturday. The two sides remained far apart over the scope of the North's denuclearization and what concessions the U.S. could give in return, possibly an easing of sanctions.
"I think the dialogue should be maintained because the process also is important in finding a solution, which is not simple and needs more negotiations," he said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul.
He was attending a cyber security conference here led by the Warsaw Process, a multilateral platform set up to address peace and security issues in the Middle East.
"It's necessary to build trust among both parties. You can do it through negotiations. We strongly support the DPRK engaging in a credible and meaningful dialogue in order to reduce tensions," he said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
At the same time, U.N. sanctions resolutions against the communist regime should also stay in place as they display unity by the international community to pressure the North to denuclearize, Czaputowicz noted.
"Sanctions play a positive role because it demonstrates the willingness of the international society and expectations that they are supported by concrete measures," he said.
"The main idea is that they should stop mobilizing militarily and conduct tests, which simply breaks trust. The requirements should be fulfilled by Pyongyang."
Pyongyang has been ramping up its weapons tests this year, with the latest test-firing on Wednesday of what it claimed to be a new-type ballistic missile designed for submarine launch.
The array of weapons tests has sparked criticism that the North has violated the resolutions banning it from testing ballistic missiles, while U.S. President Donald Trump has largely shrugged off such concerns, saying the tests do not amount to a breach of the promise made to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Poland is currently a vice chair country of the UNSC Sanctions Committee on North Korea and a non-permanent member of the UNSC.
The top diplomat also spoke of what he described as South Korea's crucial role in trying to maintain the dialogue momentum and in pursuing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
"The ROK played a crucial role in creating a new momentum for dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. Three inter-Korean summits took place within the last two years. We hope that inter-Korean dialogue will continue and bring concrete results." ROK is the acronym for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
On bilateral relations, Czaputowicz appreciated the increasing presence in his country by South Korean firms, and expressed hope for a visit to his country by President Moon Jae-in next year.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
"ROK is the No. 1 investor in Poland, bigger than China and Japan. We see more potential in further developing our trade relations," he added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
Time of Typhoon Mitag's landfall in S. Korea advanced to midnight Wednesday
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
3
S. Korea to tighten regulations on illegal immigrants' departures
-
4
(8th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of hostile policy
-
5
(7th LD) N. Korea rules out talks with U.S. until withdrawal of anti-North Korea policy