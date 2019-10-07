Comeback special: Heroes walk off on Twins in 2nd straight KBO postseason game
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes won their second straight Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason game in their last at-bat on Monday, rallying past the LG Twins 5-4 to take a commanding two-games-to-none lead in their playoff series.
Third-string catcher Joo Hyo-sang played the hero for the Heroes, with a walk-off ground ball in the bottom of the 10th inning to complete a comeback from a 3-0 and then a 4-1 deficit.
With the Heroes down 4-1 heading into the eighth, cleanup Park Byung-ho belted a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, in the ninth, Seo Geon-chang tied the game at 4-4 with a sharp single off LG closer Go Woo-suk.
After the Twins went down in order in the top 10th, the Heroes finished the game in the home half of that inning.
Kim Ha-seong led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice fly.
Then LG left-hander Jin Hae-soo made a critical error, throwing to second base to check Kim when no one was covering the bag. The errant throw trickled into center field, Kim easily advanced to third, and came home to score the winning run on Joo's grounder to second.
