Rays' Choi Ji-man blasts 1st career postseason home run

Choi belted a solo shot off Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday (local time). Choi's home run over the right field in the bottom of the third inning gave the Rays a 4-1 lead, and a ray of hope that they could extend the best-of-five series to four games after dropping the first two in Houston.