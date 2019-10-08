Rays' Choi Ji-man blasts 1st career postseason home run
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man has gone deep for the first time in his postseason career.
Choi belted a solo shot off Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday (local time). Choi's home run over the right field in the bottom of the third inning gave the Rays a 4-1 lead, and a ray of hope that they could extend the best-of-five series to four games after dropping the first two in Houston.
It was also Choi's first career postseason hit. He grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance in the AL Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics last Thursday, and he'd been 0-for-6 with two walks and five strikeouts in the first two games of the ALDS.
Choi remained in manager Kevin Cash's starting lineup for Game 3, batting cleanup and playing first base.
The South Korean grounded out to second, extending his ALDS hitless skid to seven at-bats. But in his next time up in the third, Choi swung on a 2-2 change-up and the ball left the ballpark in a hurry.
Choi is only the second South Korean player to homer in a major league postseason game, joining Choo Shin-soo, who went yard for the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Game in 2013 and again for the Texas Rangers in the ALDS in 2015.
