(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man blasts 1st career postseason home run

Choi's was one of three home runs by the Rays off Greinke. After Jose Altuve put the Astros on the board with a solo shot in the first, Kevin Kiermaier erased the deficit with a three-run blast in the second.

Choi followed that up with a solo shot in the third, and Brandon Lowed added a solo homer of his own for a 5-1 lead during a four-run fourth inning