(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 8)

But culling and safety measures at farms are not enough to prevent the spread of the disease, which can also be transmitted via wild boars. The country mobilized the military to disinfect border areas only after the virus was detected in a dead boar found inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) near Yeoncheon, Oct. 2. Since then, the government has conducted aerial dusting and spraying using helicopters in the forests along the southern parts of the DMZ in collaboration with the military. The operation was only possible after getting permission from the United Nations Command.