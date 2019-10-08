(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 8)

Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk, stayed in prosecutors' office for about 15 hours to be interrogated on her potential involvement in many allegations against her and her family when she was summoned to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for the second time last weekend. Except for two hours and 40 minutes of interrogation, she spent most of the time taking a rest and having meals. She did the same when she was first summoned two days before. She answered questions from prosecutors for five hours while she stayed there for eight hours. That's not all. She returned home citing health reasons even without signing her written statement. If such a travesty continues, no one knows how many more times the prosecution will be forced to summon her.