Korea's current account surplus narrows in Aug.
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account remained in the black for the fourth consecutive month in August, but its surplus narrowed sharply from a year earlier amid a steady decline in exports, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$5.27 billion in the month, compared with a $8.55 billion surplus in the same month last year and a $6.95 billion surplus a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The goods account surplus has been more than halved to $4.77 billion from $10.92 billion over the cited period, due to a large cut in exports.
The country's exports had dipped for 10 consecutive months as of September amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.
In August, exports plunged 15.6 percent on-year to $45.15 billion, while imports dropped 5.1 percent to $40.39 billion.
The country also continued to post a deficit in the service account though its deficit in the tourism account narrowed from $1.55 billion in August 2018 to $1.07 billion. Its service account deficit came to $1.8 billion in August, down from $2.04 billion a year earlier.
Its primary income account surplus surged to $2.56 billion from $320 million in the same month last year as its dividend income reached the second highest of $3.23 billion, also pushing up the country's overall returns on overseas investment to $4.46 billion, the third highest in history.
