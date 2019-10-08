American ace tasked with keeping club alive in KBO postseason

For the Heroes, Game 1 starter Jake Brigham took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up tossing 6 2/3 scoreless frames. Eric Jokisch didn't come close to matching that performance in his Game 2 assignment, as he failed to get out of the third inning and was charged with three runs in 2 1/3 innings. But the eight relievers that followed Jokisch held the Twins to a run over the final 7 2/3 frames, giving their lineup a chance to stage a late comeback.