Tuesday's weather forecast

October 08, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/13 Rain 0

Incheon 19/15 Rain 0

Suwon 20/13 Rain 0

Cheongju 21/13 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 22/13 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 21/11 Rain 0

Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/14 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/18 Sunny 10

Daegu 24/15 Sunny 0

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0

