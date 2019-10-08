Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 October 08, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/13 Rain 0
Incheon 19/15 Rain 0
Suwon 20/13 Rain 0
Cheongju 21/13 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 22/13 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 21/11 Rain 0
Gangneung 23/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/14 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/14 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/18 Sunny 10
Daegu 24/15 Sunny 0
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
Most Saved
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
3
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
4
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey