S. Korea calls for successful replenishment of green climate fund
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday called for a successful replenishment of the U.N. Green Climate Fund to better deal with climate change.
The fund -- launched in 2010 -- aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems.
The fund has so far received US$7 billion from about 40 countries, including South Korea and the United States. South Korea contributed $100 million to the fund.
"The expansion of public finances and a successful replenishment of the GCF are crucial," Kim Hoe-jeong, deputy minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said in a speech in a climate conference at a hotel in the western port city of Incheon, where the fund is headquartered.
South Korea has recently announced that it will contribute $200 million for this first round of the replenishment of the fund.
In July, Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the Green Climate Fund, said he expects the replenishment to be successful because Germany and Norway have announced they will double their contributions to the fund.
Kim said $6.9 trillion of climate infrastructure investment is needed each year till 2030 to implement the Paris Agreement, citing a recent joint report by the U.N., the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Kim said public finances must be utilized as a catalyst in attracting private investment as many of the climate response projects are low-return and high-risk projects that have difficulty bringing in private investments.
"We expect the GCF to play an innovative role in encouraging private participation and the shift toward a paradigm of a low-carbon economy," he said.
In July, the fund approved $267 million in funding for 10 new projects in developing countries to help them deal with climate change.
The 10 new project approvals bring the Green Climate Fund's portfolio to a total of 111 projects, committing around $5.2 billion of the fund's resources to climate action in 99 developing countries.
