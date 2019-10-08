S. Korean shares open higher on large cap gains
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on large cap gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 6.28 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,028.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The strong start comes despite overnight losses on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 0.36 percent to close at 26,478.02 points.
On the Seoul bourse, most large caps were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics advancing 0.1 percent.
The tech giant earlier said its third-quarter operating profit is estimated at 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), exceeding the market consensus of 6.99 trillion won.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.75 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat.
Top chemicals firm LG Chem surged 1.21 percent, with LG Household & Health Care spiking 1.98 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
4
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey