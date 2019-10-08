Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares open higher on large cap gains

All Headlines 09:23 October 08, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on large cap gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 6.28 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,028.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The strong start comes despite overnight losses on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 0.36 percent to close at 26,478.02 points.

On the Seoul bourse, most large caps were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics advancing 0.1 percent.

The tech giant earlier said its third-quarter operating profit is estimated at 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), exceeding the market consensus of 6.99 trillion won.

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.75 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat.

Top chemicals firm LG Chem surged 1.21 percent, with LG Household & Health Care spiking 1.98 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,196.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
