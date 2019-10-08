Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax revenue tallied at 209.5 tln won through August

All Headlines 09:41 October 08, 2019

SEJONG, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 209.5 trillion won (US$175.1 billion) in taxes in the first eight months of the year, 3.7 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

The government spent 225.8 trillion won in the January-August period, up 13 trillion won from the same period last year.

In August alone, tax revenue reached 20.2 trillion won, down 2.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Tax revenue tallied at 209.5 tln won through August - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#tax revenue
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!