Justice minister to unveil measures to reform prosecution
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk plans to unveil a set of sweeping measures to reform the prosecution Tuesday during his first press briefing since he was appointed last month.
The briefing on the reform is scheduled at 2 p.m., according to the Ministry of Justice.
The ministry said the measures will include detailed steps for the reform and a target timeline.
Previously, Cho said he would push for the reform in a way that will shrink the prosecution's direct investigations and promote human rights.
Cho was appointed as the minister on Sept. 9 with the task of reforming the elite investigative agency to guarantee its political neutrality.
But Cho has been at the center of a political storm as the prosecution is looking into corruption allegations involving his family, including its dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Cho, a law professor, is viewed as a key architect of President Moon Jae-in's vision to reform the prosecution, including a proposal to set up an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by high-ranking public officials.
Currently, South Korea's state prosecutors monopolize the rights to indict and end criminal investigations.
Supporters of Cho have held candlelight vigils in southern Seoul, calling for thorough reform of the prosecution and ending what they call a politically motivated probe.
On Sept. 30, President Moon ordered the prosecution to map out its internal reform measures in his effective warning message to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl against the probe into Cho's family.
Since then, the prosecution has unveiled its own reform measures, under which it will improve disputed practices, including public summoning, photo line establishment and releasing probe details.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey