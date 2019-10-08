(LEAD) Justice minister unveils sweeping measures to reform prosecution
(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Tuesday unveiled a set of sweeping measures to reform the prosecution that focus on improving the practice of probes and prioritizing human rights.
The announcement came about one month after Cho was appointed as the minister amid a political turmoil over the prosecution's probe into his family over allegations of corruption.
"Bearing in mind the people's call that the reform of the prosecution is urgently needed, the justice ministry and I are working with determination, thinking that there is no next time," Cho told a press briefing in the headquarters of the ministry in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
Under the measures, the ministry will shrink the scope of state prosecutors' direct investigations and reorganize the prosecution to expand the role of units on criminal probes and trial-related affairs.
In October, the government will push to abolish special investigative units of the prosecution that mostly focus on high-profile corruption crimes in all prosecution offices across the country, except for three major ones.
It will also overhaul the disputed practice of investigation in a way that will promote human rights.
To this end, long and late-night questioning will be banned and the summoning of suspects or witnesses will be also minimized, Cho said.
The ministry also plans to strengthen surveillance of the prosecution and its administrative affairs.
The move came as the elite South Korean agency has often come under public criticism for allegedly abusing its massive investigative power while currying favor with those in power for its own interests.
Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, is viewed as a key architect of President Moon Jae-in's vision to reform the prosecution.
When working at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, Cho was behind in mapping out proposals to set up an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by high-ranking public officials and to give more investigative authority to police.
Currently, South Korea's state prosecutors monopolize the right to indict and end criminal investigations.
Related reform bills are pending at the National Assembly since they were placed on the fast-track in late April.
But Cho, a law professor, has been at the center of a political storm as the prosecution is looking into corruption allegations involving his family, including a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
The prosecution, headed by Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, has conducted raids on Cho's residence and related locations and indicted Cho's wife for forgery of a school award.
Supporters of Cho have held candlelight vigils in southern Seoul, calling for thorough reform of the prosecution and ending what they call a politically motivated probe.
On Sept. 30, President Moon ordered the prosecution to map out its internal reform measures in what was effectively a warning message to the top prosecutor Yoon against the probe into Cho's family.
Since then, the prosecution has unveiled its own reform measures, under which it will improve disputed practices, including public summoning, photo line establishment and releasing probe details.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
