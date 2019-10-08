S. Korea to root out illegal acceptance of state subsidies
SEJONG, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that it will abolish the ceiling on monetary rewards people can receive for reporting the illegal acceptance of state subsidies to the authorities.
The move is the latest in a series of efforts to root out the illegal practice in which unqualified people receive state subsidies.
The ceiling -- which is currently 200 million won (US$167,000) -- will be abolished next year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The government also said it will give 30 percent of the money that the government collects from those who should not have received the subsidies to those who report them.
The government has decided to collect 64.7 billion won from people who illegally received state subsidies after its intense probes into the practice between January and July.
