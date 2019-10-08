Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares sharply up late Tuesday morning

All Headlines 11:28 October 08, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply higher late Tuesday morning, jumping nearly 1 percent on gains by market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 18.65 points, or 0.92 percent, to reach 2,040.39 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly higher and extended gains on news that market kingpin Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, said its operating profit in the July-September period is estimated to have come to 7.7 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), exceeding the market consensus of 6.99 trillion won.

The tech giant climbed 1.15 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.12 percent.

Most other large caps were in positive terrain.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor surged 1.95 percent, with LG Household & Health Care spiking 3.08 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,193.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.30 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!