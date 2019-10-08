U.N. grants sanctions waivers for equipment needed for World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted sanctions waivers for equipment to be brought into North Korea for next week's inter-Korean World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We know that the issue of U.N. sanctions exemptions necessary for the game and athletes' trips (to North Korea) were resolved last week in accordance with customary procedures," the official told reporters.
The official, however, did not provide information on what and how many items have received U.N. sanctions exemptions.
North Korea is to host the World Cup qualifier between the two Koreas in Pyongyang on Oct. 15. Sports gear and equipment are among luxury goods subject to U.N. sanctions.
The official also said that North Korea has not responded to Seoul's offer for talks on the issue of sending a cheering squad for the upcoming football match.
Any South Koreans seeking to visit North Korea should receive invitations from the North and also the Seoul government's approval for their trips to the communist state.
On Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told reporters that it appears difficult to send a cheering squad to Pyongyang for next week's match.
Observers hope that the game in Pyongyang could serve as a chance to bolster contact between the two Koreas at a time when cross-border exchanges have been mostly stalled amid a lack of progress in denuclearization talks.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
S. Korea remains watchful over another potential typhoon approach
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
4
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey