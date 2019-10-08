Super typhoon to steer clear of Korean Peninsula: KMA

Hagibis, which is expected to be the strongest and largest typhoon to hit the region, was traveling northwest about 390 kilometers north-northwest of Guam at a speed of 18 kph, with an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center, as of 9 a.m., according to the KMA. The maximum wind speed at its center was 55 meters per second, or 198 kph.

