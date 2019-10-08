Naver aims to become user-friendly platform
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top portal operator, Naver Corp., aims to transform itself into a "technology platform" that will enhance the convenience of users, its CEO said Tuesday.
"The year 2020 will be the first year in which Naver becomes a user-led technology platform," CEO Han Seong-sook said during an annual conference.
The chief announced a set of user-friendly cutting-edge technologies called "TECH Cubes" that would allow, for instance, small vendors to sell their products on the portal.
Among the technologies is a system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically responds to a customer's reservation calls.
"The technology platform we want is not one where we decide on the interaction method between users but provide different kinds of TECH Cubes so that creators and business owners can directly design their own method and form," Han said.
Naver aims to provide various kinds of support to social media influencers and bloggers, such as analyzing the data of people who visit their blogs.
Naver said it will also showcase a new service that only searches for content created by influencers.
"The new influencer search service will create a new ecosystem that can better connect creators and users," said Kim Seong-un, a Naver official, adding that users are increasingly interested in not only content itself but in content creators.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
2
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
3
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
4
(2nd LD) Some 20 N. Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol ship
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive