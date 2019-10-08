KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 97,300 DN 800
DOOSAN 106,000 0
KISWire 22,500 DN 350
LotteFood 436,500 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 8,520 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 84,800 UP 1,300
KCC 204,000 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 41,400 UP 300
HITEJINRO 27,250 UP 600
Yuhan 228,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 22,500 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 4,000
AmoreG 72,700 UP 3,100
HyundaiMtr 129,500 UP 1,500
HankookShellOil 332,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 14,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,850 UP 950
TaekwangInd 1,119,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 DN300
KiaMtr 43,750 UP 900
Donga Socio Holdings 87,400 DN 1,300
SK hynix 80,900 UP 600
Youngpoong 574,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,800 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 217,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,600 UP 1,150
Kogas 39,450 UP 450
SsangyongCement 5,930 UP 50
KAL 23,350 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,940 UP 60
LG Corp. 67,500 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 2,720 UP 25
BoryungPharm 12,550 DN 150
L&L 12,250 DN 100
NamyangDairy 494,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,850 UP 400
Shinsegae 246,500 UP 6,500
Nongshim 248,000 DN 3,000
