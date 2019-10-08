KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 38,650 UP 150
Hyosung 82,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE 36,150 UP 350
AK Holdings 33,000 UP 350
Binggrae 57,100 DN 100
GCH Corp 19,850 DN 200
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 DN 50
POSCO 221,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 50,300 UP 500
Daesang 21,800 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 190
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 400
DB HiTek 16,300 UP 500
CJ 79,300 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 27,850 DN 100
LGInt 15,900 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,510 UP 120
SBC 15,900 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 UP 50
SamsungElec 48,900 UP 1,150
GS E&C 31,350 UP 200
KPIC 122,000 UP 1,500
NHIS 12,400 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,300 DN 200
SK Discovery 21,900 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,290 UP 80
SKC 41,000 UP 200
GS Retail 41,450 UP 550
Ottogi 569,000 DN 2,000
LS 47,450 UP 1,300
GC Corp 114,500 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 20,500 DN 50
DaeduckElec 11,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 226,500 UP 7,000
MERITZ SECU 4,875 UP 20
HtlShilla 80,800 UP 600
Hanmi Science 41,100 DN 750
SamsungElecMech 110,500 UP 4,000
Hanssem 58,500 DN 900
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
