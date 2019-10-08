KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 126,000 UP 4,000
Hanwha Chem 17,950 UP 450
OCI 70,300 UP 2,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,850 UP 550
KorZinc 433,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,990 UP 220
SYC 48,700 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 46,700 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 30,800 UP 250
S-Oil 100,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 114,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,950 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 400
Mobis 243,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 UP 1,800
HDC HOLDINGS 12,050 DN 50
S-1 96,200 DN 200
Hanchem 82,500 UP 1,100
DWS 37,050 DN 50
UNID 46,400 0
KEPCO 25,450 UP 250
SamsungSecu 34,700 UP 350
SKTelecom 235,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 48,350 UP 50
HyundaiElev 79,200 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,300 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,800 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,090 DN 5
SPC SAMLIP 98,300 UP 500
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 100
SK 229,500 0
DAEKYO 6,060 UP 10
GKL 21,650 UP 600
Handsome 29,550 UP 1,500
WJ COWAY 80,700 DN 4,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 500
IBK 12,550 DN 250
KorElecTerm 43,650 UP 350
