KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 October 08, 2019

NamhaeChem 8,730 UP 90
DONGSUH 17,650 0
BGF 5,990 UP 30
SamsungEng 16,550 0
SAMSUNG C&T 89,800 UP 800
PanOcean 4,405 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 300
KT 27,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191500 UP1000
LG Uplus 13,700 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,900 UP 500
KT&G 102,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 6,420 UP 60
LG Display 13,550 UP 100
Kangwonland 29,300 UP 300
NAVER 153,500 UP 500
Kakao 134,500 0
NCsoft 521,000 UP 10,000
DSME 30,300 UP 750
DSINFRA 6,050 UP 40
DWEC 4,635 UP 75
Donga ST 83,900 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,950 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 216,500 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 227,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,050 DN 250
LGH&H 1,320,000 UP 55,000
LGCHEM 295,500 UP 6,500
KEPCO E&C 21,500 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,600 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,550 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,450 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 68,300 DN 1,100
Celltrion 180,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 22,250 UP 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 UP 1,300
KIH 72,400 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 29,400 UP 100
