KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 49,850 UP 50
CJ CGV 32,700 UP 250
HYUNDAILIVART 13,650 UP 200
LIG Nex1 34,850 UP 100
FILA KOREA 58,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,900 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 85
AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 UP 4,000
LF 19,550 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,930 UP 490
JW HOLDINGS 5,910 DN 10
SK Innovation 168,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 21,950 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 41,700 UP 450
Hansae 18,700 0
LG HAUSYS 60,400 UP 700
Youngone Corp 34,350 DN 250
KOLON IND 42,150 UP 750
HanmiPharm 293,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,000 UP 10
emart 109,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY305 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 113,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 72,600 UP 900
MANDO 34,050 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 329,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 64,500 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 32,400 DN 700
Netmarble 95,700 UP 4,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S345000 UP5500
ORION 104,500 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 193,500 UP 6,000
SKCHEM 44,700 UP 450
HDC-OP 30,450 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,300 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 0
TONGYANG 1,480 UP 5
Hanwha 24,050 DN 50
