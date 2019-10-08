GS 49,850 UP 50

CJ CGV 32,700 UP 250

HYUNDAILIVART 13,650 UP 200

LIG Nex1 34,850 UP 100

FILA KOREA 58,000 UP 1,400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 33,900 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 85

AMOREPACIFIC 150,000 UP 4,000

LF 19,550 UP 50

FOOSUNG 8,930 UP 490

JW HOLDINGS 5,910 DN 10

SK Innovation 168,000 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 21,950 UP 450

KBFinancialGroup 41,700 UP 450

Hansae 18,700 0

LG HAUSYS 60,400 UP 700

Youngone Corp 34,350 DN 250

KOLON IND 42,150 UP 750

HanmiPharm 293,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,000 UP 10

emart 109,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY305 50 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 UP 1,100

CUCKOO 113,000 DN 1,500

COSMAX 72,600 UP 900

MANDO 34,050 UP 1,350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 329,000 UP 3,000

INNOCEAN 64,500 DN 800

Doosan Bobcat 32,400 DN 700

Netmarble 95,700 UP 4,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S345000 UP5500

ORION 104,500 UP 3,000

BGF Retail 193,500 UP 6,000

SKCHEM 44,700 UP 450

HDC-OP 30,450 DN 500

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,300 UP 50

WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 0

TONGYANG 1,480 UP 5

Hanwha 24,050 DN 50

(END)