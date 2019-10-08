(LEAD) Seoul shares spike more than 1 pct on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed sharply higher Tuesday, led by gains in tech and autos, as investor sentiment got a boost from Samsung Electronics' better-than-anticipated third-quarter earnings. The Korean won advanced to the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 24.52 points, or 1.21 percent, to close at 2,046.25. Trading volume was moderate at some 431 million shares worth about 4.14 trillion won (US$3.47 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 532 to 284.
The index opened slightly higher, bucking overnight losses on Wall Street, but extended gains on news that market kingpin Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings results.
Samsung said its Q3 operating profit is estimated at 7.7 trillion won, beating the market consensus of 6.99 trillion won. Samsung's third-quarter earnings more than halved from a year earlier, but investors are betting that the world's largest chipmaker and smartphone vendor will see a recovery down the road, according to Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment.
"Samsung Electronics announced a better-than-expected Q3 performance, helped by a recovery in the mobile device and display sectors. While there remain doubts over a recovery in the semiconductor market in the fourth quarter, the market expects a recovery early next year," Choi said.
Foreigners continued to offload local shares, dumping a net 46 billion won worth of local shares and extending their selling streak to a seventh consecutive session.
Institutions purchased a net 303 billion won, while individuals dumped a net 254.6 trillion won.
Top cap Samsung Electronics spiked 2.41 percent to 48,900 won, while most other major caps also closed in positive terrain.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.75 percent to 80,900 won, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor surging 1.17 percent to 129,500 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors adding 2.10 percent to 43,750 won.
Top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slipped 0.20 percent to 243,500 won, but top chemicals firm LG Chem soared 2.25 percent to 295,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,193.10 won to the greenback, up 3.50 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 3.2 basis points to 1.264 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 3.4 basis points to 1.311 percent.
