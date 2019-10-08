Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korean newspaper on Tuesday blamed the United Sates for the breakdown of recent working-level nuclear talks, urging President Donald Trump to make a "courageous" decision not to miss the "last chance" for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea and the U.S. held nuclear talks in Stockholm on Saturday for the first time in about seven months after the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
The North declared that the Stockholm meeting broke down, saying the U.S. came to the negotiating table empty-handed and that additional talks will come only when it drops its hostile policy against Pyongyang. The U.S. claimed that it proposed "creative" ideas and had "good" discussions.
"It is time for President Trump to make a courageous decision not to listen to his staff miscalculating that pressure and coaxing would draw changes from North Korea in disregard of withdrawal of hostile policy," the Choson Sinbo newspaper based in Japan said in an article.
"In effect, 2019 is the last chance for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the paper added. "If the chance is missed, the clock of confrontation between the North and the U.S., which we barely stopped, could move again."
It apparently referred to a deadline that North Korean leader Kim imposed in April, saying that he will wait for a courageous decision from the U.S. till the end of this year.
The paper also said that the "creative" ideas that the U.S. claims to have put on the table were nothing but a variation of its previous proposal of promising compensation only after denuclearization, adding that such a proposal would not move Pyongyang at all.
Last week's talks marked a resumption of nuclear negotiations that had been stalled since the February summit between Trump and Kim.
The summit fell apart as they failed to meet halfway over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's compensation such as sanctions relief.
The North has since demanded the U.S. come up with a proposal acceptable to Pyongyang. Washington has remained firm that major concessions should wait until Pyongyang takes concrete denuclearization steps.
On Monday, Kim Myong-gil, North Korea's top nuclear envoy, told reporters in Beijing on his way back to Pyongyang from the Stockholm meeting that the continuation of negotiations will depend solely upon the U.S. and warned that a "terrible" incident could happen if talks don't go well.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
Tomorrow X Together to release 1st full album this month
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
5
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
5
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
1
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
2
N. Korea's deployment of new SLBM would take years: Seoul's defense agency chief
-
3
(2nd LD) Some 20 N. Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol ship
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
5
(LEAD) N.K.'s top nuke negotiator says it's up to U.S. to keep talks alive