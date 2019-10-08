S. Korea issues cold wave alert for eastern regions
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea issued a cold wave alert for its eastern regions on Tuesday, an unseasonably early advisory, with winter still some two months away.
Gangwon and Gyeongsang provinces and northeastern parts of Gyeonggi Province were placed under cold wave advisory as of 11 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the state weather agency. It is the second earliest cold wave watch alert issued in the country since 2004. The earliest one ever recorded was issued on Oct. 1 of that year.
A cold wave notice is announced when the lowest temperature in the morning is forecast to drop by 10 degrees Celsius from the day before, and falls to 3 degrees Celsius or lower. It can also be issued if the temperature is projected to be lower than the yearly average by 3 degrees.
Tuesday's alert for an early cold wave is unusual, as the October is still technically in the fall season that runs through November.
The early morning temperature for Wednesday, was expected to come in at between 1-12 degrees nationwide, with some mountainous areas in Gangwon forecast to dip to as low as minus 3 degrees.
Seoul is projected to see temperatures dip to 8 degrees, with the central city of Daejeon to fall to a cool 7 degrees. The mercury is forecast to stand at 12 degrees for the southern port city of Busan and 14 degrees for the southernmost island of Jeju.
The weather agency called for residents in the affected regions to take special caution to protect crops, as frost can form in mountainous and inland areas, as well as to pay attention to personal health amid the rapid change in temperature.
