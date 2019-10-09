Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- President stresses need for legal revision to minimize damage from reduced working hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interpellation audit takes back seat due to Cho Kuk scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution summons Cho's wife for third time, set to seek her arrest this week (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says will shut down prosecution's special investigation bureau this month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk unveils prosecution reform plan on day his wife was summoned (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk's mother also implicated in illegal fund scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk's brother seeks others to offer kickbacks after accepting W200 mln (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for revision to law on reduced working hours, taking side of economic circle (Hankyoreh)
-- Special prosecution bureau to be shut down this month: Cho (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. touches on China's human rights conditions on day of trade talks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea posts W22 tln deficit in fiscal spending, worst in history (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho details an agenda for reform (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk lays out reform plan (Korea Herald)
-- Prosecution power to direct probes to be minimized (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS
-
1
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
-
4
S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
5
Super typhoon to steer clear of Korean Peninsula: KMA