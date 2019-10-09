(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 9)

The trade war between the US and China is now shifting to another front -- US vs. European Union. Export conditions are likely to deteriorate shortly. To make matters worse, the world economy is mired in uncertainties. The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, devised by three professors -- Scott Ross Baker at Northwestern University, Nick Bloom from Stanford University, and Steven J. Davis at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business -- has surged to its highest level since 1997.