(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 9)

But Cho concentrated on the pain he has received from the prosecution while his family members were under investigation -- instead of reflecting on their wrongdoings. "Though there have been painful moments for me, I sincerely thank the people for encouraging me to push prosecutorial reforms," he said. "I will do my best to finish the job until the end." He did not say anything about the alarming division of public opinion or an ominous fall in public trust in the administration as a result of his family and the suspicions that surround them. What he said sounded a whole lot like sophistry.