Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 October 09, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/07 Sunny 10

Busan 23/12 Sunny 0

