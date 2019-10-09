Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 09, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/07 Sunny 10
Busan 23/12 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
Most Saved
-
1
(News Focus) Hwaseong serial murderer may have confessed as chances of parole dimmed
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea presumed to have fired 1 SLBM-type missile: JCS
-
1
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
-
4
S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
5
Super typhoon to steer clear of Korean Peninsula: KMA