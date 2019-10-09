Today in Korean history
Oct. 10
1932 -- Korean independence fighter Lee Bong-chang, who attempted to assassinate Japanese Emperor Hirohito, dies at a prison in Japan. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
1990 -- South and North Korea host a joint film festival in New York for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula in 1945.
1993 -- A 110-ton ferry sinks in waters off Buan on South Korea's west coast, killing 268 people on board.
1997 -- "Nanta," a non-verbal show combining cooking and high-energy percussion, is performed for the first time at a Seoul theater. It later became a hit and opened on Broadway.
2014 -- South and North Korea exchange machine gun fire across the tense border after the North apparently tries to shoot down balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets floated by civic activists in the South. There were no reports of casualties or property damage in South Korea.
(END)
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
3
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
5
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
3
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS