N. Korea's No. 2 leader holds unusual meeting with Russian media delegation
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 2 leader met with a Russian media delegation on Wednesday, Pyongyang's state media reported, an unusual move seen as reflecting the tightening relations between the two countries since April's summit of their leaders.
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, met with the Russian delegation led by Mikhail Seslavinsky, head of the Federal Agency for the Press and Mass Media, the Korean Central News Agency reported without providing further details.
It is considered unusual for the North's No. 2 leader to hold a meeting with a delegation of foreign media executives. It appears to show that Pyongyang attaches greater importance to relations with Russia since April's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(END)
