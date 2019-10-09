S. Korea reports another suspected swine fever case
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) on Wednesday.
The new suspected case was reported from a farm in Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, according to the agriculture ministry.
If it tests positive, it will be the 14th ASF case to occur in South Korea. The country has not reported any confirmed ASF cases since last Thursday.
The first confirmed case of ASF in South Korea was reported on Sept. 17.
So far, all confirmed cases have been reported north of Seoul, with quarantine officials rolling out intensive operations in the affected areas to prevent the virus from reaching other parts of the country.
South Korea has so far completed the culling of around 150,000 pigs within the 3-km radius of 13 infected farms in the region north of Seoul. The figure accounts for more than 1 percent of all pigs being raised in the country.
The ASF virus is not harmful to humans, but it is fatal for pigs and has no cure.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
3
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
5
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
3
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS