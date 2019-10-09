(LEAD) S. Korea confirms new African swine fever case
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with new info)
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more case of African swine fever (ASF) on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 14 amid disinfection efforts across the country.
The new case was reported at a farm in Yeoncheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, bordering North Korea, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It is also the first confirmed ASF case since last Thursday.
Local authorities said the farm was raising some 4,000 pigs and that there are more than 4,120 pigs within a 3-km radius of the infected farm.
With the latest case, the total number of culled pigs in the country will exceed 150,000. South Korea has already culled more than 145,500 pigs since the first outbreak.
The first confirmed case of ASF in South Korea was reported on Sept. 17.
So far, all confirmed cases have been reported north of Seoul, with quarantine officials rolling out intensive operations in the affected areas to prevent the virus from reaching other parts of the country.
The ASF virus is not harmful to humans, but it is fatal for pigs and has no cure.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
