Infielder toughs out pain for key RBI, run in postseason game
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins second baseman Jung Ju-hyeon helped his club stay alive in the ongoing Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason on Wednesday, driving in the team's first run and scoring the go-ahead run late in a 4-2 victory over the Kiwoom Heroes.
And to think: for a moment early in the game, it looked as though Jung wouldn't even get to bat in this game.
The Twins had dropped the first two games of this best-of-five series, and they were already down 1-0 with two outs in the top of the first inning, when Jung slid hard into the fence along the first base line, trying to grab a foul fly.
Jung stayed down on the ground in obvious pain, as a team trainer worked on his left knee. After a few moments, though, Jung got back to his feet and walked back to his position.
The collision with the wall clearly had no effect on Jung the rest of the game. With the Twins trailing 2-0 in the bottom second, Jung slashed the deficit in half with a two-out single up the middle.
Jung was at the center of a pivotal moment in this game in the bottom eight, when the score was tied at 2-2.
He led off that inning with a hit that bounced off the right field wall. Right fielder Jerry Sands tried to grab the ball off the carom with his bare hand but bobbled it, allowing Jung to reach third on what should have been a double.
Jung scored on a sacrifice fly by the next batter, Oh Ji-hwan.
At the plate, Jung went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jung looked smooth on the field after his first inning play, as he handled four groundballs and one line drive with ease.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Civic demonstrators to hold rally for prosecutorial reform, justice minister this weekend
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new SLBM
-
3
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
5
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
3
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
4
N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new-type SLBM
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS
-
2
N. Korea warns U.S., European nations against U.N. meeting on missile tests
-
3
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) Pro-N.K. paper urges Washington's courageous decision not to miss last chance for denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks