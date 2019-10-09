7 firms fined 12.7 bln won over collusion
SEJONG, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday it has levied a combined 12.7 billion won (US$10.6 million) in fines on seven companies for allegedly rigging bids for transporting imported brown rice.
CJ Logistics Corp. and the other six companies are accused of colluding in 127 bids worth 70.5 billion won from 2000 to 2018 for transporting imported brown rice to municipal governments, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The FTC said they agreed to split the bids and fixed bidding prices. After winning the bids, the companies gave the job to CJ Logistics in exchange for a 10 percent commission fee, according to the FTC.
CJ Logistics was slapped with the largest fine at 3 billion won, followed by Sebang Co. at 2.8 billion won.
The FTC said it referred four firms to state prosecutors for further investigation but didn't include CJ Logistics.
