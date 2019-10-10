Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:03 October 10, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- No fair college admission without considering earnings gap (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 40 pct approval rate at crisis due to Cho Kuk, U.S.-N. Korea discord (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution to reapply for warrant for Cho Kuk's brother (Donga llbo)
-- No issue over lack of Japanese products; newly registered Japanese cars down 60 pct, card payments in Japan down 49 pct (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Unprecedented reject of warrant on Cho Kuk's brother follows 'privileged summons' of wife (Segye Times)
-- Deliverer of money arrested; Cho Kuk's brother, who received it, gets no detention (Chosun Ilbo)
-- All those who refused arrest-warrant evaluations get arrested, Cho Kuk's brother only exception (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korea Expressway Corp. reaches agreement with labor union on further employment after 102-day dispute (Hankyoreh)
-- Dark collusion among police, insurance firms, brokers to cheat hospitals (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 800 N. Korean defectors leave S. Korea over discrimination (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Misleading judgment on economy by gov't leading to more concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nuke test site could be revived: JCS chief (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- UN Security Council says NK's SLBM launch violates resolution (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, US, Japan discuss security coordination (Korea Times)
(END)

