Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Incompetent politics repeat as Yeouido leans on Seocho-dong (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae owns 14 artworks from pro-Japanese artists (Kookmin Daily)
-- Countering North's ICBM threat, U.S. surveillance in operation for 3 days (Donga llbo)
-- Parliamentary speaker to visit Japan next month, high-ranking officials to have series of meetings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Money rather than alliance, 'America first' policy is put to test (Segye Times)
-- After Rhyu Si-min speaks, KBS chief gets into action (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Reporters up in arms as KBS plans for investigation, while Rhyu says reporter should be fired over interview leak (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl was also served at villa, prosecution covered up Yoon Jung-cheon's testimony (Hankyoreh)
-- Money rather than alliance as Trump brings war, 'America alone' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon visits Samsung: It's important to defend world No. 1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong makes 13 tln-won bet to further widen gap in displays (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuclear submarine issue surfaces (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Herald Design Forum asks: Do we need another planet? (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung to invest W13.1 tril. in future generation displays (Korea Times)
