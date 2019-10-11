(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 11)

The lead up to the suspension of the reactor was not normal. The reactor, which opened in 1983, had to stop due to the expiration of the permit for its operation in 2012. After spending 700 billion won augmenting the safety of the reactor, the KHNP received permission to operate it until 2022. But after the launch of the liberal Moon Jae-in administration in May 2017, the policy direction changed. In a ceremony one month later, Moon announced that his government would close it down as soon as possible. In a board meeting, the KHNP hastily decided to shut the reactor down earlier than 2022.