Thursday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/12 Cloudy 20

Incheon 19/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/09 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/09 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

